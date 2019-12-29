Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.26, approximately 1,163,611 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,016,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
