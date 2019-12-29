Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.26, approximately 1,163,611 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,016,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

