SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64, 100,166 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 247% from the average session volume of 28,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.74.
SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
