SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64, 100,166 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 247% from the average session volume of 28,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SuperCom worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

