Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 515,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 537,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

JAGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

