Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97, 6,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 172,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mackie upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $215.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

