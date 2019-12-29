Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Up 5.8%

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.20, 132,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 156,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RESN. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $70,442.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,119.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,224.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,012 shares in the company, valued at $231,145.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,161 shares of company stock worth $176,799. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

