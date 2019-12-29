Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s share price rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 155,703 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 30,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

CYRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cyren in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyren Ltd will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyren by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyren by 33.2% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 171,680 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

