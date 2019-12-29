Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 5.3%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, 219,673 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 298% from the average session volume of 55,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLPN. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.