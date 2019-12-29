Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 5%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27, 2,075,639 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 861,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.