Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Shares Down 5.3%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.62, 835,595 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,508,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $366.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lannett by 312.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

