PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Reaches $112.21 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $112.21 million and approximately $395,290.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.02878184 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005985 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00529379 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002516 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

