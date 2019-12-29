KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 103.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

KREF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 289,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 407.43 and a quick ratio of 407.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

