Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

UA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of UA stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,841. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

