RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 23,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,897. The company has a market cap of $61.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.19. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

