Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:EIF traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$45.85. 63,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$27.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.01.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$355.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

