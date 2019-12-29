American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$116.87 million for the quarter.

