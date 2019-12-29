NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$11.70.
About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
