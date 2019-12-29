True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

True North Commercial has a 1-year low of C$5.93 and a 1-year high of C$7.00.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$25.67 million for the quarter.

