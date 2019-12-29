Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of MCI remained flat at $$17.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,432. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $113,668.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

