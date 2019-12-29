$29.09 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce sales of $29.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.94 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $30.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $112.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $113.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.60 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $135.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

KRP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 78,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

