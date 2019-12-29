VoteCoin (VOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $128,601.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $128,601.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00391788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00090836 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002407 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001404 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000585 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 72,112,625 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

