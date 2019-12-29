Proton Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, FCoin, BitForex and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $309,894.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, BitForex, LBank, DDEX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.