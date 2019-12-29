Brokerages Anticipate Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will announce sales of $254.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.53 million and the highest is $255.82 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust reported sales of $285.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 1,211,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,874. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 118.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 895.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.