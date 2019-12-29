Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.32

Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 39511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.
About Relx (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.