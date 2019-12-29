Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.32

Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 39511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 750.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 26.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

