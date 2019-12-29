West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.12

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.12 and last traded at $150.81, with a volume of 169437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

