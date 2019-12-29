SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.37

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.37 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 92663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
