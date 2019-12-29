SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.37

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.37 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 92663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

