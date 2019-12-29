AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.17

Shares of Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 72140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

AXAHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AXA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

