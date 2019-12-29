PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.98

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 6431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDYPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

