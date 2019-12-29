Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.72

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 43841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

