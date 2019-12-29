DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.70

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 27938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

