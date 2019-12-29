Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,228,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,858% from the previous session’s volume of 624,416 shares.The stock last traded at $0.83 and had previously closed at $0.52.

AQMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 879.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

