Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.72

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 2604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

