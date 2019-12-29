BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 126,605 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $11.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.
About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
