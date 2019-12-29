BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 126,605 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 33.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the third quarter worth about $78,000.

About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

