Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,519,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 2,084,609 shares.The stock last traded at $0.18 and had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 962.95%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

