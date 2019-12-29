Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading 50% Higher

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA) was up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 623,760 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 130,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ENA)

Enablence Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for access, metro, and long-haul markets worldwide. The company offers a line of transmit optical sub-assembly (TOSA) and receive optical sub-assembly (ROSA) products; a range of arrayed waveguide gratings; multicast switches and iROAD solutions for multi-channel reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer; and PLC-based VOA/Multiplexer modules.

