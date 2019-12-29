Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.56. 135,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,773. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,765,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

