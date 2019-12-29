Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.25

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 280090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$112,168.40.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

