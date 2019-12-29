Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.85

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and traded as low as $7.78. Insurance Australia Group shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 2,007,510 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$7.85 and its 200 day moving average is A$7.99.

In other Insurance Australia Group news, insider Harmer Peter bought 180,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.95 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of A$1,435,335.76 ($1,017,968.62).

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

