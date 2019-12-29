Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,025 shares of company stock worth $1,478,690. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,184.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. 856,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,381. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

