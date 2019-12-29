Short Interest in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Increases By 8.7%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BFST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 18,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,465. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.22. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $36,735.00. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.