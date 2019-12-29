Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CSIQ traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $21.79. 490,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,266. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.