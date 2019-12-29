Short Interest in IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expands By 8.9%

IBM (NYSE:IBM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 13,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,845. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

