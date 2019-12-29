Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dermira by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dermira by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DERM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 1,061,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,509. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. Dermira has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

DERM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

