The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PRSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26. The Providence Service has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $393.39 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $24,139,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Providence Service during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 69.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

