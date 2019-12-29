TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. TROY has a market cap of $9.14 million and $14.96 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TROY token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

