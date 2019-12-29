Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Expands By 9.1%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 350,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 52,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,760. The company has a market cap of $682.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.84. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

