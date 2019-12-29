Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $1.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.10. Littelfuse reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total value of $416,485.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,621 shares of company stock worth $11,088,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

LFUS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,398. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.