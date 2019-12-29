Gems Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Gems has a market cap of $219,420.00 and $1,334.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Over the last week, Gems has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,794,972 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

