Wagerr One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,529.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $2,529.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,273,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,893,694 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

