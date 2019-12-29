Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $175,786.00 and $2,303.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.