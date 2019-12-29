FTX Token Price Tops $2.22 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $215.81 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,037,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,164,963 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.